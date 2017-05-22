SEOUL May 22 South Korean exports during the first 20 days of this month rose 3.4 percent from a year ago in U.S. dollar terms, customs data showed on Monday, while imports grew at 11.7 percent.

Exports of semiconductors and petroleum products rose 41.0 percent and 35.2 percent respectively year-on-year, Korea Customs said in a statement.

South Korea posted a trade surplus of $687 million for the May 1-20 period, Reuters calculated from customs agency data.

Full-month exports data for May will be issued on June 1. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Christine Kim)