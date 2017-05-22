Iraq VP accuses Qatar of having tried to split his country
CAIRO, June 17 Qatar promoted a plan to split Iraq along sectarian lines, Iraqi Vice President Iyad Allawi said on Saturday, voicing support for the isolation of Doha by some Arab states.
SEOUL May 22 South Korean exports during the first 20 days of this month rose 3.4 percent from a year ago in U.S. dollar terms, customs data showed on Monday, while imports grew at 11.7 percent.
Exports of semiconductors and petroleum products rose 41.0 percent and 35.2 percent respectively year-on-year, Korea Customs said in a statement.
South Korea posted a trade surplus of $687 million for the May 1-20 period, Reuters calculated from customs agency data.
Full-month exports data for May will be issued on June 1. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Christine Kim)
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.