S.Korea Sept s/adj current account surplus widens from Aug

SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's current account surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted $7.06 billion in September from a revised $5.55 billion surplus in August, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Exports in September rose 2.86 percent to a seasonally adjusted $43.30 billion while imports fell 4.72 percent to $33.61 billion, producing a goods account surplus of $9.69 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.

The September current account surplus marked a rebound in seasonally adjusted terms from the August surplus, which was the smallest since April this year. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)