South Korea unveils plans to grow as global yuan hub
October 31, 2014 / 6:04 AM / 3 years ago

South Korea unveils plans to grow as global yuan hub

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korea will launch direct trading between the yuan and the won in December and adopt a series of measures to make the country an international hub for growing yuan businesses, the government said on Friday.

Both the yuan and won are not fully convertible and the two neighbouring trade powerhouses mainly use the dollar in settling most of their trade deals, valued around $230 billion last year.

South Korea will be the third country outside China to host direct trading of the yuan against its own currency after Russia and Japan, with the launch expected around the middle of December. Seoul hopes the move will help the country grow into an international centre for yuan-denominated businesses.

South Korea said in a statement that it was considering increasing the share of yuan-denominated assets in its foreign currency reserves, selling sovereign bonds in yuan abroad and seeking more stock investment quotas into China. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Shri Navaratnam)

