May 9, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 3 months ago

S.Korean presidential favourite says Seoul shouldn't be a 'sightseer' as US, China talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's presidential frontrunner Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday Seoul should take on a more active role in diplomatic relations to curb North Korea's nuclear threat and not idly watch as the United States and China talk.

"I think what the United States wants is strong pressure on North Korea with cooperation from China to bring North Korea to the negotiation table to get them to scrap their nuclear programme," Moon said on a Youtube live stream.

"What's important in this process is that South Korea should lead that new flow of events - we should not be a sightseer just watching talks between the United States and China," he said. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

