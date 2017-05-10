FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Moon, Trump agree to closely cooperate on N.Korea crisis -Blue House
May 10, 2017 / 2:58 PM / 3 months ago

S.Korea's Moon, Trump agree to closely cooperate on N.Korea crisis -Blue House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea's new President Moon Jae-in spoke by telephone on Wednesday and agreed to cooperate closely to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis, the South Korean presidential Blue House said.

Trump told Moon that the North Korean nuclear issue was a complicated problem but one that could be resolved, the Blue House said in a statement.

The phone call marked the first contact between the two men.

Moon won South Korea's presidency in an election held on Tuesday, campaigning on a more conciliatory approach toward Pyongyang and ending nearly ten years of hardline conservative rule in the South that focused on pressuring the reclusive North.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; editing by John Stonestreet

