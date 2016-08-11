FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea to lower residential progressive electricity tariffs for July-Sept - Yonhap
August 11, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

S.Korea to lower residential progressive electricity tariffs for July-Sept - Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - South Korea has decided to lower the country's residential progressive electricity tariffs for July and September to ease the household burden of heavy electricity bills in summer, Yonhap News Agency said on Thursday.

The lower electricity tariffs are expected to help 22 million households, Yonhap said citing a meeting between lawmakers of the ruling Saenuri Party and government officials.

They will also create a task force to map out a mid- and long-term plan to reform the country's electricity bill system.

Asia's fourth-largest economy has only applied a six-stage progressive electricity tariff rate for residential use in a bid to curb power use and prevent blackouts during peak summer and winter demand periods. (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

