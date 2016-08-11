UPDATE 1-S.Korea cuts residential power prices to cool complaints

(Adds details, background)

SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - South Korea is to cut residential electricity tariffs for the July to September period by 420 billion won ($382 million), the country's energy ministry said on Thursday.

The move comes amid growing calls for an overhaul of the country's six-stage 'progressive' charging system which varies rates according to levels of demand after householders complained they were afraid to turn on their air conditioning to combat this year's unusually intense summer heat.

Asia's fourth-largest economy has only applied the six-stage tariff system to residential users, although household consumption of electricity accounted for only 13.6 percent of the nation's total electricity use in 2015. The rate is fixed for industrial and commercial users, which account for 56.6 percent and 29.8 percent respectively.

"We decided to lower progressive electricity tariffs for July and September temporarily and the change will apply to July electricity bills retroactively, which will come out at the end of August," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the decision would benefit 22 million households.

Lawmakers of the ruling Saenuri Party and government officials also said they will create a taskforce to look at reforming the billing system.

Following the change, power demand is expected to increase by 78 megawatts (MW), the ministry said in the statement, adding it would ensure an uninterrupted supply.

Power demand soared to a record high of 84,970 MW on Thursday as more people and businesses used electricity to cool down and cope with the scorching summer heat.

Last month the government said it expected more than enough supplies in what was expected to be a hotter than normal summer thanks to additional generating capacity. Summer demand was forecast to peak at 81,700 megawatt (MW) around the second and third week of August, with gnerating capacity in surplus by 10,400 MW.

South Korea generates a third of the country's electricity by nuclear power, while the rest comes from plants fired by fossil fuels. ($1 = 1,099.2500 won)