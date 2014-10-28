CME Group interested in buying Korea Exchange stake if shares for sale

SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The head of CME Group has expressed interest in buying a stake in South Korea’s main exchange operator if Korea Exchange offers to sell some of its shares, CME’s South Korea representative Hong Sung-hee said on Tuesday.

Korea Exchange spokesman Noh Byung-soo said he was aware of CME Chief Executive Phupinder Gill’s remarks but said the exchange had no plan to sell shares. Korea Exchange is owned by a group comprising dozens of local financial companies but is designated as a public enterprise. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)