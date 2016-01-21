FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stock exchange plans to list by first half of 2017
January 21, 2016

S.Korea stock exchange plans to list by first half of 2017

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Korea Exchange, South Korea’s sole stock exchange, said on Thursday it plans to list by the first half of 2017 to strengthen governance and pursue partnerships as well as mergers & acquisitions with overseas bourses in the mid- to long term.

Korea Exchange said in a statement that the South Korean stock market is unlikely to be included in equity index compiler MSCI Inc’s developed market index, but officials will attempt to get the South Korea back on the list of countries up for review for inclusion in the index.

South Korea was taken off the review list for MSCI’s developed market index in 2014, with MSCI citing “absence of any significant improvements in key areas negatively affecting accessibility” for the past few years.

Plans to upgrade the exchange were first announced in July 2015. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)

