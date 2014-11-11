FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea prosecutor says will appeal court rulings on ferry crew
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 11, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

South Korea prosecutor says will appeal court rulings on ferry crew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GWANGJU, South Korea, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A South Korean prosecutor said on Tuesday his team would appeal against court rulings on the 15 crew of a capsized ferry who were given prison terms ranging from five to 36 years.

The captain of the ferry, which sank killing about 300 people, mostly children, was acquitted of homicide but was found guilty of negligence by family members of the victims, many of whom were teenage children on a school trip. He was sentenced to 36 years in jail.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty for the captain for homicide. (Reporting by Ju-min Park, writing by Jack Kim; editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.