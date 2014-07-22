FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S. Korea police: body belongs to fugitive ferry businessman
July 22, 2014

S. Korea police: body belongs to fugitive ferry businessman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - South Korean police said on Tuesday that a body found last month in the south of the country belonged to a fugitive businessman who headed the family that owned the operator of a ferry that capsized in April, killing more than 300 people.

Police said at a press conference that a badly decomposed body found on June 12 had been identified by DNA evidence as well as fingerprints as that of Yoo Byung-un, who had been the subject of the country’s largest manhunt. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
