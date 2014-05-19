FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-S.Korea's Park apologises for ferry disaster, says to break up coast guard
May 19, 2014 / 12:26 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-S.Korea's Park apologises for ferry disaster, says to break up coast guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to text.)

SEOUL, May 19 (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye formally apologised on Monday for the ferry disaster that killed more than 300 passengers, mostly school children, and said she would break up the coast guard that failed in the rescue mission.

The coast guard’s rescue duty will be transferred to a national emergency safety agency to be set up and the national police will take over its investigative function, Park said in a nationally televised address. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

