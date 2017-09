GWANGJU, South Korea, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A South Korean court on Tuesday found the captain of a ferry which capsized in April killing more than 300 passengers guilty of negligence and sentenced him to 36 years in jail, declining to grant the death penalty sought by prosecutors.

But the court convicted the ship’s chief engineer of homicide for not aiding two injured fellow crew members and sentenced him to 30 years in prison. (Reporting by Ju-min Park, Editing by Jack Kim)