Cause of S.Korea ferry businessman's death cannot be determined - agency

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s forensic agency said on Friday it was impossible to determine the cause of death of a businessman linked to a ferry that capsized and killed more than 300 people in April.

An autopsy and DNA tests were conducted on the badly decomposed body of Yoo Byung-un and there was no evidence to believe he was poisoned, forensic agency head Seo Joong-seok told a news conference.

Yoo was found dead in an orchard on June 12. Police identified his body earlier this week. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)