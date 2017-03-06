FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
South Korea downgrades foot-and-mouth disease alert status from maximum level
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 6, 2017 / 5:53 AM / 5 months ago

South Korea downgrades foot-and-mouth disease alert status from maximum level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - South Korea has downgraded its foot-and-mouth disease level by one notch from the maximum level as no new cases have emerged for about a month, Seoul's agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said in a statement that no new outbreaks have been reported for 21 days. The ministry said it will continue to disinfect farms to contain the virus and monitor the situation closely.

A first case of the disease this winter was confirmed on Feb. 6 and followed by several other confirmed cases, prompting the country to raise its alert status for the illness to the highest.

Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.