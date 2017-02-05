SEOUL Feb 6 South Korea confirmed a case of
foot-and-mouth disease at a dairy farm, the country's first
outbreak less than a year, its agriculture ministry said on
Monday.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said in
a statement that the disease had been detected at a dairy farm
in Boeun county, about 170 kilometres (105.63 miles) southeast
of Seoul. All 195 cows raised in the farm had been culled to
contain the disease.
The outbreak comes as Asia's fourth largest economy has been
grappling with a nationwide spread of virulent bird flu virus
since November last year, leading to cull nearly 33 million farm
birds and raising the country's bird flu alert level to the
highest for the first time.
This is not the first confirmation of an outbreak of
foot-and-mouth disease in South Korea. A case was discovered at
a hog farm in South Chungcheong Province in March last year,
according to the statement.
The agriculture ministry said it has stepped up quarantine
measures including a movement ban for farms within a 3
kilometre-radius of where the disease had been found.
The ministry also said the disease was unlikely to be
widespread as it was one of the three types that the country
inoculates against.
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Bernard Orr)