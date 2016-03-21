ASIA FUEL OIL-S.Korea's WP buys 90,000 T for April

SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 45,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil and 45,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival in April via two tenders closed on March 18, a source from the utility said on Monday. The utility did not disclose price information, but other details are as follows: TONNES(M/T) SULPHUR CONTENT(pct) SUPPLIER 45,000 max. 0.3 Daewoo International Corp 45,000 max. 2.59 Hanwha Corp (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)