ASIA FUEL OIL-S.Korea's WP buys 90,000 T for April
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
March 21, 2016 / 5:46 AM / a year ago

ASIA FUEL OIL-S.Korea's WP buys 90,000 T for April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
 has bought 45,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil and
45,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival in April via
two tenders closed on March 18, a source from the utility said
on Monday.
    The utility did not disclose price information, but other
details are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)  SULPHUR CONTENT(pct)  SUPPLIER          
    45,000       max. 0.3              Daewoo International Corp
                                       
    45,000       max. 2.59             Hanwha Corp     
                                       

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
