March 7, 2016 / 5:16 AM / a year ago

ASIA FUEL OIL- S.Korea's WP buys 90,000 T for March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP)
 has bought 45,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil and
45,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival in March via
two tenders closed on Friday, a source from the utility said on
Monday.
    The utility did not disclose price information, but other
details are as follows:
    TONNES(M/T)  SULPHUR CONTENT(pct)  SUPPLIER      ARRIVAL
    45,000       max. 0.3              Hanwha Corp   March 20-24
                                       
    45,000       max. 2.59             Hyundai Corp  March 27-31
          
                                       
    * Note: The shipment will arrive at the Pyeongtaek port.

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
