ASIA FUEL OIL- S.Korea's WP buys 90,000 T for March

SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Korea Western Power Co Ltd (WP) has bought 45,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil and 45,000 tonnes of high sulphur fuel oil for arrival in March via two tenders closed on Friday, a source from the utility said on Monday. The utility did not disclose price information, but other details are as follows: TONNES(M/T) SULPHUR CONTENT(pct) SUPPLIER ARRIVAL 45,000 max. 0.3 Hanwha Corp March 20-24 45,000 max. 2.59 Hyundai Corp March 27-31 * Note: The shipment will arrive at the Pyeongtaek port. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Sunil Nair)