FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM Korea, union reach tentative wage deal
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

GM Korea, union reach tentative wage deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - General Motors’ South Korean unit tentatively reached an annual wage deal with its labour union on Monday, averting a major strike at one of its key Asian production bases, a union spokesman told Reuters.

The management and labour union said they had agreed on the tentative deal, which includes a basic salary hike of 83,000 won ($71.17), a bonus of 4 million won and a one-off payment of 6.5 million won.

The deal is subject to a vote by South Korean workers, the union spokesman said. The company spokesman confirmed that the deal has finalized. ($1 = 1,166.2500 won) (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.