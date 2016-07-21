FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea probes Google for anti-competitive behaviour-Yonhap
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 12:01 AM / a year ago

S.Korea probes Google for anti-competitive behaviour-Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's antitrust regulator conducted an inspection of Google's local headquarters to investigate whether the firm is engaged in anticompetitive behaviour over its Android operating system, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.

Yonhap, citing unnamed sources, said the Korea Fair Trade Commission conducted the inspection last week and was probing whether Google forced smartphone makers using Android on its devices to not sell products using other operating systems.

Regulators began looking into the matter after the European Union brought charges against Google for anticompetitive behaviour earlier this year.

Google and the Korea Fair Trade Commission declined to comment. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
