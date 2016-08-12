FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S.Korea says investigating whether Google broke antitrust laws
August 12, 2016

S.Korea says investigating whether Google broke antitrust laws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's antitrust regulator said on Friday it is looking into whether Google has violated the country's anticompetition laws, marking the body's first acknowledgement of a formal scrutiny against the global internet search company.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) did not comment on the nature of its investigation of Google in its statement, and didn't disclose which potential violations it's investigating.

Google, whose corporate parent is Alphabet Inc, declined to comment.

The antitrust body's statement was in response to a local media report that said the KFTC decided to clear Google of anticompetition charges involving the pre-loading of the company's apps on smartphones running on the Android operating system. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
