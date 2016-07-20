S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang buys 48,750 T U.S. wheat

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp has bought 48,750 tonne of wheat to be sourced from the United States via a tender that closed on Wednesday, South Korean traders said. The seller was said to be ADM and the products are to shipped between Dec.10, 2016 and Jan. 10, 2017. CJ issued the tender on behalf of DongAOne Co Ltd , Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd and SamHwa, the traders said. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES COMMODITY PRICE (FOB/T) 14,900 Soft White of 10.5 protein content $203.98 3,500 Soft White of 8.5 protein content $212.39 7,550 Hard Red Winter $199.78 22,800 Northern Spring $234.18 *Note: The products will arrive at Incheon and Busan ports. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)