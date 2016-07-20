FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang buys 48,750 T U.S. wheat
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 20, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's CJ Cheiljedang buys 48,750 T U.S. wheat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's CJ Cheiljedang Corp
 has bought 48,750 tonne of wheat to be sourced from
the United States via a tender that closed on Wednesday, South
Korean traders said. 
    The seller was said to be ADM and the products are to
shipped between Dec.10, 2016 and Jan. 10, 2017. 
    CJ issued the tender on behalf of DongAOne Co Ltd
, Daehan Flour Mill Co Ltd and SamHwa,
the traders said. 
    Details of the purchase are as follows:
    
    TONNES   COMMODITY                            PRICE (FOB/T)
     14,900  Soft White of 10.5 protein content   $203.98
      3,500  Soft White of 8.5 protein content    $212.39
      7,550  Hard Red Winter                      $199.78
     22,800  Northern Spring                      $234.18
    
    *Note: The products will arrive at Incheon and Busan ports.

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
