S.Korea's NOFI buys corn and wheat via tenders

SEOUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's largest animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) purchased around 195,000 tonnes of U.S. or South American corn and 69,000 tonnes of world-wide wheat via tenders closed last Wednesday, South Korean traders said on Monday. The tenders had sought arrival between May and July 2016. The first consignment of about 65,000 tonnes of corn was purchased at $181.25 per tonne on a cost-and-freight(C&F) basis from Pan Ocean with an additional $1 per tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. The second consignment of around 65,000 tonnes of corn was purchased at $181.37 per tonne on a C&F basis from Glencore International AG with an additional $1.5 per tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. The last consignment of around 65,000 tonnes of corn was purchased from Glencore International AG at a basis price of $82.25 per tonne with an additional $1.5 per tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. A consignment of 69,000 tonnes of wheat was bought at $184.75 per tonne on a C&F basis from Archer Daniels Midland Co with an additional $1.25 per tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. The products will arrive at the South Korean ports of Incheon, Pyeong Taek, Gunsan, Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)