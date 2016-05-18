FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Hotel Lotte IPO to raise up to $4.85 bln- source
May 18, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's Hotel Lotte IPO to raise up to $4.85 bln- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hotel Lotte Co Ltd plans to raise roughly 5.7 trillion won ($4.85 billion) in an initial public offering, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Preliminary plans call for existing shareholders to sell about 13,650,000 shares, while 34,200,000 new shares will be issued at an indicative price range of 97,000 won to 120,000 won per share, the person said.

A June 30 listing date is expected, the person said.

A spokesman for the Lotte Group could not immediately be reached for comment.

$1 = 1,174.2900 won Reporting by Lee Chang-ho; Editing by Tony Munroe and Michael Perry

