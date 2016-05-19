FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's Hotel Lotte says IPO to raise up to $4.8 bln
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 19, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

S.Korea's Hotel Lotte says IPO to raise up to $4.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 19 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hotel Lotte Co Ltd said on Thursday its initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise up to 5.7 trillion won ($4.79 billion), in what will be the world’s biggest IPO since late 2015.

Reuters had reported the IPO plans on Wednesday.

The world’s third-largest duty-free operator said in a statement it will use the IPO funds to expand its domestic and overseas business to become the world’s No. 1 duty-free operator, one of Asia’s top 3 hotel chains and among the top five global theme-park operators.

The company said bookbuilding will take place on June 15-16, subscription on June 21-22, and listing on the Korea stock exchange during June. ($1 = 1,190.0900 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.