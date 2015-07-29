FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's Hu-Chems to invest $1 bln on chemical plant in Malaysia
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 29, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea's Hu-Chems to invest $1 bln on chemical plant in Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 (Reuters) - Hu-Chems Fine Chemical Corporation, a unit of South Korea’s Taekwang Industrial Group, plans to invest $1 billion to build a plant to produce ammonia, nitric acid and ammonium nitrate in Malaysia, the company said in statement on Wednesday.

The plant, which will be Hu-Chems’ first overseas chemical complex, will produce up to 600,000 tons of ammonia, 400,000 tons of nitric acid and 200,000 tons of ammonium nitrate a year, it added.

Hu-Chems will select a construction contractor within the first half of next year, with a plan to complete construction by 2018 and start commercial production in the first half of 2019, according to the statement. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.