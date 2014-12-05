S.Korea raises $280 mln from sale of IBK shares

SEOUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Korea said it raised 310.8 billion won ($279.55 million) from its block sale of 21 million shares in Industrial Bank of Korea on Friday.

The government, through the Ministry of Strategy and Finance, said in a statement it sold the 3.8 percent stake at 14,800 won per share.

It was at the top of an indicative price range according to the term sheet seen by Reuters. The government’s stake in the bank has now fallen to 51.2 percent. (1 US dollar = 1,111.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)