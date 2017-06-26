(Adds dropped word in headline)
By Frances Yoon
HONG KONG, June 26 (IFR) - Kyobo Life Insurance is planning
to issue hybrid capital securities in its first visit to the US
dollar bond market, potentially setting a template for other
Korean insurers looking to comply with stricter rules.
The South Korean lifer has mandated JP Morgan,
Citigroup, Nomura and UBS as joint
bookrunners for the subordinated capital securities and is
eyeing an issue size of around $500 million next month.
The move comes as Korea prepares to adopt international
accounting standards and stricter domestic solvency rules that
will require insurers to boost their capital reserves.
South Korea will implement International Financial Reporting
Standard (IFRS) 17 Insurance Contracts, which require insurers
to report liabilities on a mark-to-market basis rather than book
value, resulting in a larger amount of recorded liabilities.
"Under IFRS, Korean insurers need to increase their reserves
quite substantially, so liabilities will increase and their
capital or equity will decrease," said Stella Ng, an analyst at
Moody's. "Quite a few insurers are planning to restore capital
or strengthen their positions before IFRS becomes effective in
2021."
The standard is expected to put pressure on Korean insurers
and force them to use market-consistent discount rates to
evaluate their liabilities. These rates will be much lower than
the 6 percent or more that the top three insurers currently use
to calculate liabilities.
Korean lifers have about 535 trillion won ($468 billion) of
liabilities that will be affected by IFRS17, according to
estimates from the Korean Insurance Research Institute.
This amount could increase by 23-33 trillion won if IFRS is
implemented, said a Bank of Korea report in December.
The implementation of IFRS17 comes as Korean financial
regulators are also setting up stricter solvency rules for
insurers, such as raising requirements on risk-based capital
ratios.
Moody's Ng said hybrid issuance is expected to be a key
channel to replenish capital due to its more favourable
regulatory treatment over subordinated debt. Hybrid coupon
payments are also paid as dividends and do not have an earnings
impact on insurers’ profit and loss statements, she said.
Bankers said several Korean insurers were discussing the
possibility of obtaining international credit ratings to access
the more liquid global capital markets.
A source working on the deal said Kyobo's transaction would
be an attractive investment relative to bank Additional Tier 1
securities, since the deal will not be subject to domestic bank
rules that restrict a bank from using annual profits for coupon
payments.
The 144A/Reg S securities are expected to be rated A3/A–
(Moody's/Fitch). Kyobo's investor meetings in the US, Europe and
Asia begin today until July 7.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)