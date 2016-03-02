FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea plans to buy more Iranian condensate
#Energy
March 2, 2016 / 1:23 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea plans to buy more Iranian condensate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 2 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to boost
imports of Iranian condensate this year, the country's trade and
energy ministry said on Tuesday.
    "We will increase oil and natural gas imports from Iran,
especially Iranian condensate," the ministry said in a
statement.
    It added that the two countries would establish a payment
system to facilitate smooth trade of crude and condensate
between National Iranian Oil Company and South Korea's SK Energy
 and Hyundai Oil Bank.
    South Korea's imports of Iranian crude oil tripled in
January from a year earlier with the United States lifting
sanctions on Tehran, but shipments remained far below
pre-sanction levels. 
    The Islamic Republic on Jan. 17 emerged from years of
economic isolation as sanctions over its disputed nuclear
programme were lifted.
    Iran is exporting 100,000 barrels a day of oil to South
Korea, one of its main crude customers, and hopes to double that
figure by the end of 2016, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was
quoted as saying on Monday. 

 (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Joseph Radford)

