FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Korea to start trading with Iran in euro on Aug 29
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 25, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

South Korea to start trading with Iran in euro on Aug 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday his country will start trading with Iran using the euro on Aug. 29.

"It will be implemented from next Monday," Yoo Il-ho told reporters in Seoul, referring to a decision which will allow trade between the two nations to be settled in the euro.

The move "will greatly resolve obstacles that stood in the way of facilitating investment and trading with Iran," Yoo said, and added that KEB Hana Bank, Shinhan Bank and Woori Bank have been selected as settlement banks.

Up till now, South Korea's purchases of Iranian oil and payments for construction projects in Iran have been settled in the won, restricting business activities even after the lifting of Western sanctions against the Middle Eastern country. (Reporting by Shinhyung Lee; Writing by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.