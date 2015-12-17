FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japanese journalist cleared of defaming South Korea president
December 17, 2015

Japanese journalist cleared of defaming South Korea president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A South Korean court found a Japanese journalist not guilty on Thursday of defaming President Park Geun-hye in a case that has inflamed the two countries’ diplomatic ties and intensified questions about freedom of the press in South Korea.

Tatsuya Kato, former bureau chief of Japan’s Sankei Shimbun newspaper, was indicted last year for writing an article about Park that the prosecution said was based on “false information.”

The article discussed Park’s personal life and her whereabouts on the day of a deadly ferry disaster in April 2014. (Reporting by Ju-min Park)

