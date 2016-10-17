S.Korea's KNOC halts construction of oil storage after blast

SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) on Monday said the government had told it to indefinitely halt construction of an underground storage tank following an accident late last week that killed two workers and injured others.

A blast occurred at the construction site for the tank in the southeastern city of Ulsan last Friday, when workers were replacing a crude oil pipe. The death toll rose to two over the weekend, with another four injured, according to KNOC spokesman Ju Hyoung-In.

"For safety reasons, we were to told to suspend our construction operations by the labour ministry," the spokesman said, adding that no timeframe had been set to restart work on the facility, which will have a capacity of 10.3 million barrels.

The state-run energy company began construction this January, with completion scheduled for December 2020.

KNOC operates nine storage bases that can hold a total of 133 million barrels of crude oil and refined products. Of the total capacity, 115 million barrels are for crude oil, with the rest for refined products and LPG. (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)