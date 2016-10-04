FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean boy band SHINnee to release fifth album
October 4, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

South Korean boy band SHINnee to release fifth album

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Korean boy band SHINee prepared on Tuesday to release its fifth full-length album, "1 of 1", saying its retro sound was a new concept for the group.

"It is a new jack swing type of song and I think its retro sound can really attract people," band member Jonghyun told a news conference in the South Korean capital.

SHINee is scheduled to perform on Thursday on Mnet's M Countdown music chart show, and meet fans on Oct. 16 in Seoul, the group's management agency said.

K-pop has made its mark not only in Asia but also internationally as the popularity of Korean cinema and television shows has grown in recent years, a phenomenon known as "Hallyu", or the Korean cultural wave. (Reporting by Reuters TV; editing by Darren Schuettler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
