FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
KOGAS interested in Iranian, U.S. natural gas to secure stable supply
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2017 / 12:32 AM / 6 months ago

KOGAS interested in Iranian, U.S. natural gas to secure stable supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) , the world's second-largest single buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is interested in Iranian and U.S. natural gas as LNG imports from the two countries are seen possible without destination restrictions, its chief executive said on Friday.

"When new suppliers enter, they cannot request destination restrictions ... we can secure supplies that don't carry destination restrictions," Lee Seung-hoon, chief executive and president of KOGAS, said at a forum in Seoul.

Lee also said the company could secure U.S. shale gas if it participates in new liquefaction facility projects under a U.S. Trump administration.

"U.S. trade pressure is likely to increase, but U.S. gas investments can work as a tool against trade pressue," he said.

Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.