SEOUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - South Korean shares extended gains to 2 percent on Wednesday, as sentiment improved after China’s central bank cut interest rates and lowered bank reserve requirements late in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained as much as 2 percent to stand at 1,883.84 points. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)