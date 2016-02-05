S.Korea c.bank: uncertainty high over China, Japan, N.Korea

SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank said on Friday it would increase its vigilance in monitoring global markets through the coming five day holiday period from Saturday, citing heightened uncertainty.

In a statement, the Bank of Korea cited factors including uncertainty over risk in the Chinese economy, the effects of the Bank of Japan’s adoption of a negative interest rate, weak oil prices and North Korea’s planned rocket launch.

It said it was ready to hold a meeting of senior officials on Feb. 10, the last day of the Lunar New Year festival, to review the developments during the holiday.

South Korean markets will be closed from Feb. 8 and resume trading on Feb. 11. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)