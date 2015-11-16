FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean stocks, won down on Paris attack shocks
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 16, 2015 / 6:21 AM / in 2 years

S.Korean stocks, won down on Paris attack shocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For the midday report, please click )

By Yeonsoo Kwak

SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Korean shares and currency fell sharply on Monday as shocks from the deadly attacks in Paris prompted investors to reduce their holdings in risk assets such as stocks and emerging-market currencies.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.5 percent at 1,943.02 points, its lowest close since Sept. 25.

Airline and tourism shares were hit hard, with Korean Air Lines Co Ltd falling 3.3 percent, Asiana Airlines Inc shedding 3.3 percent and Hanatour Service Inc dropping 8.9 percent.

The won closed onshore trade weaker at 1,174.1 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 1,163.8. (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.