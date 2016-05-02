S.Korean stocks finish down on profit-taking, won reverses

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks extended their fall on Monday as local institutions and foreign investors offloaded a large number amounts of shares to take profits.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.8 percent at 1,978.15 points - a three-week low and the fourth losing session.

Institutions sold a net 177.0 billion won ($155.71 million) worth of shares while foreigners sold a net 33.7 billion won worth of shares on the main bourse.

Major steelmaker Posco posted the biggest daily percentage fall since late January of 2015 on the weaker-than-expected Chinese Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) result and foreign selling.

The South Korean won reversed and finished a bit higher.

The won was quoted at 1,137.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.1 percent compared to Friday’s close of 1,139.3. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)