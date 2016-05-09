FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean won ends at 6-wk low on dollar strength, stocks down
May 9, 2016

S.Korean won ends at 6-wk low on dollar strength, stocks down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - The South Korean won sagged on Monday as the dollar remained strong while local equities and Chinese stocks slumped.

The won was quoted at 1,165.8 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 1.0 percent versus the previous close at 1,154.3, a six week low.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished at a one-month low, closing 0.5 percent lower at 1,967.81.

Foreigners sold a net 96.3 billion won ($82.62 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

Manufacturer LG Electronics Inc fell to a near three-month low on the vice chairman’s comments about weak performance at its auto electronics business. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

