FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean stocks end at 4-wk high, finish May slightly weaker
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 31, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

S.Korean stocks end at 4-wk high, finish May slightly weaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - South Korean shares climbed to their highest closing level in four weeks on Tuesday, tracking gains in the wider region, but finished the month slightly weaker amid growing worries about a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 1,983.40 points, its highest close since May 3. However, the benchmark ended May 0.5 percent lower.

Shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd rose as much as 14.4 percent as Templeton Asset Management said it has increased its stake in the company.

The South Korean won was little changed at 1,191.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade compared with Monday’s close of 1,191.8.

The won ended 4.4 percent lower for the month of May, its biggest monthly loss in 10 months. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.