FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
S.Korean won, stocks end at multi-week highs as Fed turns cautious again
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 7, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

S.Korean won, stocks end at multi-week highs as Fed turns cautious again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - The South Korean won finished near a four-week high on Tuesday after comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen eased concerns about the U.S economy while underscoring views it was in no rush to raise interest rates.

The won was quoted at 1,162.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 1.8 percent compared to previous close of 1,183.6.

South Korean shares hit their highest level since April 28, with foreign stock-buying largely supporting the main board.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.3 percent at 2,011.63 points.

Offshore investors bought a net 263.8 billion won ($227.14 million) worth of KOSPI shares for the day.

Steelmaker Posco rose sharply to near 4-week high on hopes of stronger profits and ended up 6.9 percent. (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.