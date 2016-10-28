FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
S.Korean won, shares finish lower amid political jitters
October 28, 2016

S.Korean won, shares finish lower amid political jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The South Korean won edged down on Friday, amid political jitters over a scandal linking President Park Geun-hye to an associate who may have meddled in state affairs, which weighed on the currency.

The won was quoted at 1,144.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent compared with Thursday's close of 1,142.5.

South Korean shares also inched down with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closing down 0.2 percent at 2,019.42 points.

A survey released on Thursday by pollster Realmeter showed Park's popularity has slumped to 17.5 percent, the lowest since she took office in February 2013. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

