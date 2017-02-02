S.Korea is monitoring won closely as volatilities are high - FX official

SEOUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A South Korean foreign exchange official said on Thursday the authorities are closely monitoring currency markets, warning traders about pushing the won too strong after it gained 1 percent against the dollar by midday.

It reached 1,146.2 per dollar, the firmest since Nov. 10, and is trading up 1 percent at 1,146.5 per dollar as of 0345 GMT.

"Volatilities are severe (in the currency market) so there needs to be close monitoring, more than ever. We're doing that now," a foreign exchange official told Reuters over the phone.

Earlier in the week, the nation's deputy finance minister said the country may tolerate greater currency volatility as it braces for risks ranging from U.S. monetary policy tightening to the protectionist policies of the Donald Trump administration.