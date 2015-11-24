FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea stocks set to hit four-day winning streak; won up
#Asia
November 24, 2015 / 3:12 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea stocks set to hit four-day winning streak; won up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Stocks rise modestly, lack market-driving force
    * Won up after strong dollar; U.S. GDP data eyed

    SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South Korean shares and currency
rose modestly on Tuesday morning in a technical bounce as
investors eyed U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product data to
be released later in the day that has the potential to move
markets.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.4 percent at 2,011.65 as of 0228 GMT, poised to hit a four-day
winning streak.
    The South Korean won was quoted at 1,155.0
against the dollar, up 0.3 percent from Monday's onshore close
at 1,158.5. 
    "Today's gain on low trading doesn't seem like a meaningful
rise," said Kim Hyung-ryeol, a stock analyst at Kyobo
Securities, noting that recent three-day winning streak could
not be an onset of bucking trend.
    The markets lack momentum right now and the rise is a
technical bounce, Kim said.
    Investors widely expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates next month, strengthening the dollar, while the
European central bank is expected to further ease its currency
at its December 3 meeting.
    Construction and insurance stocks led
advancers. Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd 
and Daewoo Engineering & Construction gained 3.8
percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. Samsung Life Co Ltd
 climbed 1 percent to 106,000.
    Meanwhile Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd and Hanmi Science
Co Ltd fell 1.9 percent and 2.8 percent,
respectively despite a licence agreement with China's ZAI Lab. 
    SK Holdings Co Ltd rose 3.4 percent to 259,000,
after the firm agreed to buy a 49.1 percent stake in OCI
Materials Co Ltd for 481.6 billion won ($417.04
million).  
    Foreign investors sold a net 36.4 billion won ($31.52
million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the
index. 
    December futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.03 points at 109.28. 
    
                       0228 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,155.0       1,158.5
 Yen/won             9.4077/125        9.4235
 *KTB futures            109.28        109.25
 KOSPI                 2,011.65      2,003.70
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
