S.Korea won up on rise in risk demand; stocks edge up

* Won strengthens as risk demand rises * Shares hit 2016 peak before easing SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - The South Korean won strengthened against the dollar on Monday as investor demand for risky assets rose globally after oil prices appeared to have found a bottom. Whether the won's rally is sustained will depend in part the outcome of this week's U.S. Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting. The local currency was quoted at 1,186.4 per dollar, up 0.6 percent from Friday's close of 1,193.1. South Korean shares rose to a 2016 peak early in the session on Monday before easing, as investors adopted a wait-and-see stance ahead of central bank meetings this week, including in Japan. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,975.55 points as of 0232 GMT. "What matters most is the FOMC's decision. There may be some disappointment if FOMC takes a hawkish stance toward monetary policy," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was up 1.5 percent while steelmaker Posco fell 3.4 percent. Foreign investors had bought a net 18.8 billion won ($15.85 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Decliners outnumbered advancers 466 to 331. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01 percent to 109.93. 0232 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,186.4 1,193.1 Yen/won 10.4054/48 10.4260 *KTB futures 109.93 109.94 KOSPI 1,975.55 1,971.41 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1,186.4000 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)