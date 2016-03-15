S.Korea won down as markets wary before BOJ, Fed, stocks steady

* Won weakens vs dlr ahead of FOMC decision * Shares steady as trading thin SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - The South Korean won hit the skids on Tuesday as investors braced for policy meetings of the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve. "Expectations that the Fed will hold rates remain dominant, but it is highly likely that the dollar will strengthen after the decision is made since the Fed's views on the U.S. economy have been quite optimistic recently," said Kim Moon-il, an FX analyst at Eugene Futures. The Fed policy decision is due on Wednesday, which will follow the BOJ's verdict later on Tuesday. Kim said geopolitical tensions are also keeping the won down after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned of a nuclear warhead test on Tuesday through its major news agency KCNA. The local currency stood at 1,191.7 to the dollar, down 0.5 pecent compared to the previous close at 1,186.1 on Monday. South Korean shares were almost flat in thin early trade as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of the outcomes of the central bank meetings. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was little changed at 1,972.77 points as of 0154 GMT. Offshore investors bought a net 3.0 billion Korean won ($2.52 million) worth of KOSPI shares, and have been buyers for four consecutive days. Automakers were down on Tuesday, with Kia Motors Corp losing 2.8 percent and Hyundai Motor Co down 1.4 percent. LG Electronics Inc fell 2.9 percent. Decliners outnumbered advancers 503 to 284. March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.05 percent to 109.96. 0154 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,191.7 1,186.1 Yen/won 10.4756/01 10.4330 *KTB futures 109.96 110.01 KOSPI 1,972.77 1,972.27 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1,191.1000 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)