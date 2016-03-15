FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won down as markets wary before BOJ, Fed, stocks steady
March 15, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won down as markets wary before BOJ, Fed, stocks steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Won weakens vs dlr ahead of FOMC decision
    * Shares steady as trading thin

    SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - The South Korean won hit
the skids on Tuesday as investors braced for policy meetings of
the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve.
    "Expectations that the Fed will hold rates remain dominant,
but it is highly likely that the dollar will strengthen after
the decision is made since the Fed's views on the U.S. economy
have been quite optimistic recently," said Kim Moon-il, an FX
analyst at Eugene Futures.
    The Fed policy decision is due on Wednesday, which will
follow the BOJ's verdict later on Tuesday. 
    Kim said geopolitical tensions are also keeping the won down
after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned of a nuclear
warhead test on Tuesday through its major news agency KCNA.
 
    The local currency stood at 1,191.7 to the
dollar, down 0.5 pecent compared to the previous close at
1,186.1 on Monday.
    South Korean shares were almost flat in thin early trade as
investors kept to the sidelines ahead of the outcomes of the
central bank meetings.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
little changed at 1,972.77 points as of 0154 GMT.    
    Offshore investors bought a net 3.0 billion Korean won
($2.52 million) worth of KOSPI shares, and have been buyers for
four consecutive days.
    Automakers were down on Tuesday, with Kia Motors Corp
 losing 2.8 percent and Hyundai Motor Co 
down 1.4 percent.
    LG Electronics Inc fell 2.9 percent.
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 503 to 284.
    March futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.05
percent to 109.96. 
    
                       0154 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,191.7       1,186.1
 Yen/won             10.4756/01       10.4330
 *KTB futures            109.96        110.01
 KOSPI                 1,972.77      1,972.27
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

($1 = 1,191.1000 won)

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

