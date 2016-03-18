FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea won strongest since early December as dollar sags globally; stocks edge up
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 18, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won strongest since early December as dollar sags globally; stocks edge up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* KOSPI edge up as foreign investors' buying spree continues

    SEOUL, March 18 (Reuters) - The South Korean won hit
its strongest level since early December against the dollar, as
the U.S. currency weakened all round in the wake of the Federal
Reserve's switch to a less hawkish outlook for U.S. interest
rates.
    The wony stood at 1,162.1 per dollar, gaining 1.0
percent from Thursday's close at 1,173.3.
    It reached as high as 1,156.3 when trading opened, recording
its highest level since Dec. 4 last year. 
    "The greenback's decline and rise in global oil prices
overnight are boosting the won along with currencies in other
emerging countries," said Park Yuna, a foreign exchange analyst
at Dongbu Securities.
    Park added that the won is unlikely to firm beyond the 1,160
won level due to possible intervention by foreign exchange
authorities who have warned against excessive one-sided moves.
    South Korean shares edged up, but gains were limited by
investors' profit-taking.
    A North Korean ballistic missile launch on Friday also
caused jitters among market participants, analysts said.
 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.2 percent at 1,992.75 points as of 0209 GMT.
    Offshore investors were set to be buyers for seven
consecutive sessions, and purchased a net 93.0 billion Korean
won ($80.01 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
    Major steelmakers' shares rose with Posco rising
2.1 percent.
    Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd rose
5.5 percent.
    Advancers outnumbered decliners 404 to 388.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01
point to 110.12. 
    
                       0209 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,162.1       1,173.3
 Yen/won             10.4572/27       10.3554
 *KTB futures            110.12        110.13
 KOSPI                 1,992.75      1,987.99
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
    

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.