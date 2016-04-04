FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won up as dollar struggles globally, stocks flat
April 4, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won up as dollar struggles globally, stocks flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Won "less likely to extend gains" -analyst
    * Foreign stock-selling continues

    SEOUL, April 4 (Reuters) - The South Korean won 
strengthened against the dollar on Monday as the greenback
struggled to rebound despite better-than-expected U.S. jobs
data.
    The won was quoted at 1,146.8 to the dollar, up
0.6 percent, compared with Friday's close of 1,154.2.
    "Further gains for the won are highly doubtful since
investors are likely to start bargain-hunting if the currency
goes beyond 1,145," said Jeong My-young, a foreign exchange
analyst at Samsung Futures.
    South Korean shares were little changed as foreigners and
institutions sold the stocks while individual investors
supported the main bourse.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.1 percent at 1,974.64 points as of 0155 GMT.
    Foreign investors were set to be net sellers, offsetting
10.7 billion Korean won ($9.34 million) worth of KOSPI shares
near mid-session. Individuals bought 48.8 billion won ($42.58
million) worth of stocks so far. 
    Major carmakers slumped on weak first-quarter sales, with
Hyundai Motor Co down 3.0 percent and Kia Motors
Corp down 1.9 percent.
    Tech Giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 1.3 percent
along with LG Electronics Inc up 1.0 percent.
    Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones 422 to 357.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds gained
0.04 point to 110.38. 
    
                       0155 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,146.8       1,154.2
 Yen/won             10.2935/90       10.2623
 *KTB futures            110.38        110.34
 KOSPI                 1,974.64      1,973.57
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

