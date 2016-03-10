FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea won rises as c.bank holds rates; stocks firmer
#Industrials
March 10, 2016 / 1:56 AM / a year ago

S.Korea won rises as c.bank holds rates; stocks firmer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - The South Korean won 
edged up early on Thursday, taking its cue from the continued
rally in risk assets abroad and after the country's central bank
left interest rates unchanged.
    The won was quoted at 1,212.4 against the dollar
at 0131 GMT, up 0.3 percent from Wednesday's close of 1,216.2.
    Earlier in the day, the Bank of Korea kept interest rated
unchanged for a ninth straight month. It was in line with
expectations from a majority of the analysts surveyed by
Reuters, although several analysts expected a cut. 
    Traders were now waiting for Governor Lee Ju-yeol's news
conference due to begin at 0220 GMT.
    South Korean shares edged up, with the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) rising 0.4 percent to 1,961.32
points as of 0131 GMT.
    Gainers outnumbered decliners 444 to 332.
                       0131 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won             1,212.4       1,216.2
 Yen/won             10.6783/55       10.6488
 *KTB futures            110.11        110.21
 KOSPI                 1,961.32      1,952.95
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by
Sam Holmes)

