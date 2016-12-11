FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea to punish those who attempt to disrupt markets -regulator
December 11, 2016 / 6:17 AM / 8 months ago

S.Korea to punish those who attempt to disrupt markets -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's financial regulator said on Sunday it will punish anyone who attempts to disrupt markets by spreading rumours or engaging in malicious trade amid current market uncertainty.

The Financial Services Commission chairman Yim Jong-yong made the warning after a meeting in Seoul to discuss the condition of financial markets following parliament's vote to impeach President Park Geun-hye on Friday.

Policymakers have said so far they have seen little market volatility as a result of the vote. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)

